‘AP achieved 11% agriculture growth’

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reached his native village Naravaripalli on Monday for Sankranti festival and interacted with his family members. The chief minister also visited Heritage factory at Kasipentla in Chandragiri mandal and celebrated the festival with workers and staff. Speaking on the occasion, Chandrababu Naidu said that nowadays food habits of the people changed and they were consuming more fruits and vegetables along with milk and dairy products.

“The State too has achieved 11% development in agriculture and the government has been providing all help to farmers,” he said. Chandrababu Naidu also thanked the farmers, in Amaravati, who had given a total of 34,000 acres of land for construction of the new State capital. “We have always honoured the farmers,” he said and greeted them on the occasion. “With the help of technology, villagers are also dependent on internet and we will develop them,” he added.

Lokesh visits Tirumala

Minister for Panchayat Raj Nara Lokesh along with his wife Brahmini visited Tirumala and had darshan of Lord Venkateswara. They also participated in Sankranti and bull pooja done by the temple staff at Tirumala and also fed the bulls.