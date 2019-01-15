Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu can expect return gift from TRS: Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Interacting with mediapersons,he reminded how Naidu tried to defame TRS in Telangana during the recently-held  Assembly elections.

Published: 15th January 2019 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Talasani_Srinivas_Yadav

Talasani Srinivas Yadav. (Photo | talasani.in)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader Talasani Srinivas Yadav made it clear that in coming days, TDP supremo and AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu can expect to get a ‘return gift’, but refused to dwell into what it will be and how it will be delivered. 

Yadav, who was in city to offer prayers to Goddess Kanaka Durga and participate in Sankranti celebrations, which has been his habit for several years now, minced no words in describing Naidu as  ‘publicity crazy opportunist’. 

Interacting with mediapersons, he reminded how Naidu tried to defame TRS in Telangana during the recently-held  Assembly elections. “He asked people to vote against the turncoats, forgetting conveniently the fact that it was he who had engineered defections of 23 YSRC party MLAs,” he said. 

He said the TRS only pointed out that TDP failed to live up to people’s expectations. Meanwhile, taking exception to Talasani’s comments, TDP leader Bonaboyana Srinivas Yadav claimed that he was sent by KCR to support YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

