CM Chandrababu Naidu to unveil NTR’s bronze statue on January 18

Published: 15th January 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will unveil the 36-feet bronze statue of TDP founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao at Sattenapalli in Guntur district on January 18. APCRDA Commissioner Ch Sreedhar visited the site and directed the officials to prepare estimates for the development of lake at Sattenapalli in October last year.

The officials have taken up the project at a cost of Rs 2 crore and also gave a facelift to the ghat named after freedom fighter Vavilala Gopalakrishnayya.

APCRDA developed the park in seven acres and a children’s park in 10 acres of land under Sattenapalli municipal limits at a cost of `2 crore. The officials installed a bronze statue of NT Rama Rao in the middle of the tank through robotic technology. They are also planning to construct a kalyana mandapam, an amphitheatre and a boating facility.

NTR bronze statue

