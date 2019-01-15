Fire breaks out in rice mill in Guntur district

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Fire broke out due to short circuit at a rice mill in Penumooli village of Guntur district in the early hours of Monday. On noticing the fire, locals tried to douse the flames, but their efforts went in vain. On receipt of information, fire officials from Tenali rushed to the spot and controlled the flames at Lakshminarayana Rice Mill.

Speaking to the media, rice mill owner V Lakshmi Umarani and her husband Veeranjaneya Prasad said that rice bags worth Rs 5 lakh was reduced to ashes in the fire mishap. Fire department officer Y Venkateswara Rao said the fire broke out due to electric short circuit and no was injured. The firefighters took three hours to put out the fire.