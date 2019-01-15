Police warnings fail to stop cockfights in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The efforts of police officials in destroying the cockfighting arenas across the State, preventive arrests of previous offenders and bind-over cases against the suspected, failed to yield the expected result as the blood sport continued unabatedly across the state on the first day of Sankranti festival on Monday.

Contrary to the claims of policemen on the strict implementation of Supreme Court and High Court ban on cockfights during the Sankranti and organizers would be arrested if they indulge in anti-social activities, blood is spilt on the cockfighting arenas with roosters tied with blades and bets placed.

In Krishna district, the banned use of blades in the cockfights continued unabated with onlookers getting excited by the blood spilt and the bets getting placed only increased as the fights continued.

Several crores of rupees exchanged hands in the form of bettings and the exact quantum of the amount was hard to be determined.

According to Vijayawada Commissioner of Police (CP) Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, 160 cases were registered against organizers for illegally conducting cockfights under the limits of Vijayawada police commissionerate limits during last Sankranti festival and taking cognizance of it, as many as 250 people were taken into preventive custody ahead of the festival this year.

“As per tradition, villagers or organisers can conduct cockfights without using blades. Sankranti is not a gambling festival. Games of chances and luck are strictly prohibited by tradition,” he explained.

Organisers began cockfights on a massive scale around 11 am in many parts of Krishna, Guntur, twin Godavari districts and several parts of Rayalaseema districts to mark the Sankranti celebrations. Thousands of people gathered in the arenas to celebrate the festival by watching cockfights, playing gambling and eating a variety of dishes arranged in the makeshift stalls.