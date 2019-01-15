Home States Andhra Pradesh

Police warnings fail to stop cockfights in Andhra Pradesh

Several crores of rupees exchanged hands in the form of bettings and the exact quantum of the amount was hard to be determined.

Published: 15th January 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

A cockfight at Royyuru village near Vijayawada on Monday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The efforts of police officials in destroying the cockfighting arenas across the State, preventive arrests of previous offenders and bind-over cases against the suspected, failed to yield the expected result as the blood sport continued unabatedly across the state on the first day of Sankranti festival on Monday.

Contrary to the claims of policemen on the strict implementation of  Supreme Court and High Court ban on cockfights during the Sankranti and organizers would be arrested if they indulge in anti-social activities, blood is spilt on the cockfighting arenas with roosters tied with blades and bets placed.
In Krishna district, the banned use of blades in the cockfights continued unabated with onlookers getting excited by the blood spilt and the bets getting placed only increased as the fights continued. 

Several crores of rupees exchanged hands in the form of bettings and the exact quantum of the amount was hard to be determined.

According to Vijayawada Commissioner of Police (CP) Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, 160 cases were registered against organizers for illegally conducting cockfights under the limits of Vijayawada police commissionerate limits during last Sankranti festival and taking cognizance of it, as many as 250 people were taken into preventive custody ahead of the festival this year. 

“As per tradition, villagers or organisers can conduct cockfights without using blades. Sankranti is not a gambling festival. Games of chances and luck are strictly prohibited by tradition,” he explained.
Organisers began cockfights on a massive scale around 11 am in many parts of Krishna, Guntur, twin Godavari districts and several parts of Rayalaseema districts to mark the Sankranti celebrations. Thousands of people gathered in the arenas to celebrate the festival by watching cockfights, playing gambling and eating a variety of dishes arranged in the makeshift stalls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Cockfights Sankranti betting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp