Sharmila asks Hyderabad cops to take action against rumours linking her to actor Prabhas

The Opposition leader in AP wondered why Chief Minister of the State, N Chandrababu Naidu, was not taking any action to ‘protect the dignity of a woman’.

Published: 15th January 2019 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

YS Sharmila

YSRCP leader YS Sharmila, along with husband Anil Kumar (left), after their meeting with Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, in Hyderabad on Monday. | Sathya Keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YSRCP party leader YS Sharmila, sister to party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and daughter of late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, approached Hyderabad police on Monday, seeking action against persons spreading rumours on social media platforms that she was in a relationship with Telugu actor Prabhas.Stating that she had no faith in AP police, Sharmila alleged that Telugu Desam Party leaders were attempting to ‘damage the reputation of her family and assassinate her character’ through such rumours. 

The Opposition leader in AP wondered why Chief Minister of the State, N Chandrababu Naidu, was not taking any action to ‘protect the dignity of a woman’. Based on her complaint submitted to Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, a case of criminal intimidation and violation of provisions of the IT Act were registered at the Cybercrime Police Station. 

Additional DCP Cybercrimes KCS Raghuveer said that an investigation is underway and technical details were being collected of accounts that were allegedly spreading or propagating the rumour. Speaking to media persons after meeting the commissioner, Sharmila said that the rumours had first begun during the run up to the 2014 elections, but died down later. “But with AP Assembly elections round the corner, the rumours are being spread all over again,” she said. 

“I strongly believe that TDP is behind these lies. I have sought action against those carrying out this character assassination by posting objectionable content on social media. I want the perpetrators working behind the scenes, running the whole show, to be caught as well,” she said. The YSRCP leader hit out at TDP leadership, saying, “I am sure TDP leadership does not warn it cadres. This implies they approve of what is happening.” 

Sharmila said that she does not know Prabhas and has never spoken to him. “It hurts that such a slanderous campaign has been launched against me. I am a mother, wife and a person with family values,” she said. 
She further stated that TDP was known for spreading rumours and this was no different. “They tried to defame my father by calling him a factionist but they were ultimately proven wrong,” she said.

10 accounts suspected
Inquiries revealed that the rumours were posted by around 10 accounts on various websites, operated from different locations

