TDP says it has nothing to do with objectionable remarks against YSRC leader Sharmila

Sunita said the TDP has no role in the derogatory remarks spreading on social media platforms against Sharmila.

Published: 15th January 2019 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Sharmila, YSRCP

Y S Sharmila (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Refuting the allegations of YS Sharmila against TDP and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Minister for Women and Child Welfare Paritala Sunitha has said it is YSRC party leaders who have a history of posting derogatory remarks against women and encouraging such uncivilised methods. 

In a press release issued on Monday evening, the minister said Jagan Mohan Reddy’s social media page in the past had posted derogatory remarks against women. A woman MLA was reduced to tears after Jagan’s comments earlier, she recalled. 

READ: Sharmila asks Hyderabad cops to take action against rumours linking her to actor Prabhas

Sunita said the TDP has no role in the derogatory remarks spreading on social media platforms against Sharmila. “Our party condemns such derogatory remarks against Sharmila or any other women. The allegations of YSRC party against TDP are baseless,” she said. 

The minister questioned the timing of the complaint as such remarks were making rounds on the social media for several years now. She maintained that the TDP is a party which respects women and values morals and ethics. She asked YSRC leaders to refrain from making such baseless allegations. 

TDP spokesperson YVB Rajendra Prasad also described YS Sharmila’s allegations as baseless. He said if YSRC leaders have any evidence to back their allegations, they should disclose them. He also questioned the motive behind the TDP being dragged into the issue created by some people with ulterior motives.

Jagan sister Sharmila derogatory remarks TDP

