TRS to hold talks with YSR Congress to try and rope in party to proposed Andhra front

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Stepping up his efforts to form a non-BJP non-Congress federal front, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Tuesday decided that TRS would hold talks with YSR Congress to try and rope the party into it.

Rao deputed the partys working president and his son K T Rama Rao and other senior leaders to hold talks with the leader of the opposition in Andhra Pradesh, Y S Jaganmohan Reddy for the talks Wednesday, a release from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS)) said.

"TRS president and the Chief Minister decided to hold talks with YSR Congress party on the issue of joining hands for the federal front. TRS partys working president K T Rama Rao, senior leader and MP Vinod Kumar and general secretaries Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and Sravan Kumar Reddy were asked to hold discussions with Jaganmohan Reddy. Accordingly KT Rama Rao and his team will hold talks with Jagan tomorrow (January 16)," it said.

KCR, as he is popularly known, had met Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on January 10 as part of his renewed efforts towards forging a 'non-Congress, non-BJP' federal front of regional parties.

Rao had also met Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJP) chief Naveen Patnaik, seeking to drum up support for the federal front.

The TRS returned to power in the December 7 2018 assembly elections, winning 88 seats in the 119-member Telangana Assembly, pushing the Congress to a distant second position with 19 seats.

The BJP won in only one segment.