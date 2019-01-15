Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur youth attempts to kidnap girl, thrashed by locals 

The youth suddenly approached the 21-year-old girl with an intention to kidnap her while she was drawing rangoli in front of her house at Chakalipalem

Published: 15th January 2019 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A youth attempted to kidnap a girl while she was drawing rangoli at her house in Bapatla on Monday. According to police, the youth suddenly approached the 21-year-old girl with an intention to kidnap her while she was drawing rangoli in front of her house at Chakalipalem in the town around 6 am. He tried to forcibly take away the girl from the place with the help of his friend, who was waiting on a bike at the adjacent street. The girl’s sister raised an alarm immediately. 

On hearing her cries for help, residents of the locality rushed out of their houses and chased the kidnapper. The biker who saw his friend being chased by the locals, fled. The locals caught hold of the youth and handed him over to the police after beating him. 

The youth was identified as Kakumanu Gopinath. His friend who was identified as J Kamalakar, was also taken into custody by the police later in the day. Bapatla CI K Vinay Kumar said Gopinath and Kamalakar were computer operators in a cooking gas agency in the town. The duo also hail from Chakalipalem.  Gopinath and the girl are schoolmates. After her studies, she is currently doing job in Bengaluru. She came to Bapatla for Sankranti. A case was registered.

