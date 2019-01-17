Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three defected TRS MLCs disqualified

The action was taken by Council chairman K Swamy Goud following a petition by TRS leaders. With their disqualification,  the number of vacancies in the Council rose to seven as against its full streng

Published: 17th January 2019 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Governor for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to Mumtaz Ahmad Khan, AIMIM MLA, as Protem Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Three members of the TS Legislative Council, who are defected from the TRS to Congress before the recent polls, were disqualified from their membership on Wednesday.While Yadava Reddy was elected under MLAs quota, Bhupathi Reddy was elected to the Legislative Council from Nizamabad under local bodies’ constituency and Sabavat Ramulu Naik was nominated under the Governor’s quota.

The action was taken by Council chairman K Swamy Goud following a petition by TRS leaders. With their disqualification,  the number of vacancies in the Council rose to seven as against its full strength of 40. In fact, four MLCs  crossed over to the Congress but one of them Konda Murali resigned to his membership immediately after leaving the TRS.

In three separate bulletins issued on Wednesday, the Legislature secretary V Narasimha Charyulu said that the members were disqualified “under para 2(1)(a) and sub-para 3 of the paragraph of the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution of India r/w Article 191(2) of the Constitution of India and Rule 6 of the Telangana Legislative Council (Disqualification on the Ground of Defection)”.

Recently three MLCs - Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy (Munugode), Patnam Narender Reddy (Kodangal) and Mynampally Hanumantha Rao (Malkajgiri) resigned. Now, the strength in the 40-member Council is Teachers (3), Graduates (3), Local Authorities (10), Assembly Constituency (12), Nominated (5) and vacancies (7).

Protem Speaker sworn in
Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Mumtaz Ahmad Khan was sworn-in as Protem Speaker of the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the oath to Khan at a brief function held at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan. Khan will in turn administer oath to all the newly-elected MLAs on Thursday. Governor Narasimhan and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao congratulated Khan and presented bouquets to him.

