Araku Balloon Fest from tomorrow

 In all 20 balloons from 15 countries will be the main attraction at the Araku Balloon Festival, scheduled to take place from January 18 to 20, at the Araku Valley.

Published: 17th January 2019 08:07 AM

VISAKHAPATNAM: In all 20 balloons from 15 countries will be the main attraction at the Araku Balloon Festival, scheduled to take place from January 18 to 20, at the Araku Valley. This is the second edition of the international hot-air balloon festival, which is likely to see an increased tourist footfall this season. On Wednesday, a trial of the hot-air balloon was conducted by the organisers.  

Speaking at the meet held on Wednesday, Tourism and Youth Welfare secretary Mukesh Meena said, “These  festivals make Andhra Pradesh attractive to the tourists. There has been an increase in visitors’ footfalls in the last four years. From 9.8 crore visitors in 2014, there were more than 19 crore visitors, who came to Andhra Pradesh in 2018.”  

This year, the festival will have balloons from countries such as Brazil, Italy, Thailand, the USA, Spain, Malaysia etc.. The specially shaped balloons will resemble iconic characters, such as Bruno Clown, Honey Bee, Baby Car and Happy Chicken. Mukesh said that weather conditions were conducive this year, unlike that in the last year, when the tourists witnessed sudden rain, which affected the festival.

