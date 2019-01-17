Home States Andhra Pradesh

Classical dancers enthral audience

Kabbadi matches, along with some other games, were also part of the celebrations.  

Published: 17th January 2019 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu is the birthplace of Bharatnatyam, one of the main art forms of Indian Classical Dance. (Photo | EPS/ Biswanath Swain)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  As part of its Sankranti celebrations, the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has organised a slew of cultural and sporting events at NTR Stadium. Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam and Janapada Nritya dancers enthralled the visitors at the programme.

Kabbadi matches, along with some other games, were also part of the celebrations.  Civil Supplies Minister P Pulla Rao, who was present here on Tuesday along with some top officials dressed in traditional attire, said the government was giving priority to traditions and culture so that more and more youth could get involved. GMC chief Srikesh B Lathkar asked millennials to take part in such events and spend less time on the internet. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp