Classical dancers enthral audience

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As part of its Sankranti celebrations, the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has organised a slew of cultural and sporting events at NTR Stadium. Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam and Janapada Nritya dancers enthralled the visitors at the programme.

Kabbadi matches, along with some other games, were also part of the celebrations. Civil Supplies Minister P Pulla Rao, who was present here on Tuesday along with some top officials dressed in traditional attire, said the government was giving priority to traditions and culture so that more and more youth could get involved. GMC chief Srikesh B Lathkar asked millennials to take part in such events and spend less time on the internet.

