Cockfight raids: 1,846 gamblers held, 527 roosters seized in Andhra Pradesh

Organisers, who allegedly had the backing of local politicians, were undeterred by the police’s warning of stringent action.

Published: 17th January 2019 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: East Godavari police have arrested 1,846 people, who took part in cockfights organised as part of Sankranti celebrations. It also registered 720 cases of the banned ‘sport’ and seized 527 roosters, 615 knives and Rs 8.30 lakh from punters and organisers during raids.

Organisers, who allegedly had the backing of local politicians, were undeterred by the police’s warning of stringent action. It was also alleged that the police only raided small arenas, leaving the big ones untouched. Knives were tied to the legs of roosters, who often fought till one of them died, as hundreds gathered to watch the bloody fight at each arena in the district. Those arrested were booked under Section 110 of CrPC. 

Meanwhile, reports suggested that liquor sales in East Godavari were at an all-time high during the holidays as bootleggers did a brisk business of Rs 56.40 crore; around one lakh boxes of alcohol were sold. 

One of the gamblers at an arena in Godilanka (Allavaram Mandal) died of a heart ailment after he lost all his money. Cases of conflicts between two groups there also took place.

Despite this, a local said, police did not arrive at the scene. In 2018, more than 7,000 cases of cockfights were filed in Godavari, Guntur and Krishna districts. Over 20 breeds of these fighting birds, categorised under Dega (eagle), Kaaki (crow), Pearl (peacock) and Nemali (peacock) varieties, are available in the market.

Man loses money, dies

One of the gamblers at an arena in Godilanka (Allavaram mandal) died of heart ailment after he lost  all his money. Meanwhile, some reports suggested that liquor sales in East Godavari district were at an all-time high during the holidays as bootleggers did a brisk business of `56.40 crore

