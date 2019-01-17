Fervour marks Paruveta Utsavam at Tirumala

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA/KURNOOL : On the occasion of Kanuma festival, Paruveta Utsavam was held in Tirumala with religious fervour on Wednesday evening. As part of the festival, Malayappa Swamy on one Tiruchi, accompanied by Sri Krishna Swamy on another, reached the Paruveta Mandapam located in deep woods of Seshachala ranges.Later, Sannidhi Golla offered Sri Krishna Swamy milk and butter, followed by ‘harathi’. The ‘prasadams’ were offered to Sri Malayappa Swamy also by Sannidhi Golla. The event was followed by rendition of devotional songs by the artistes of Annamacharya Project. Later, Sri Malayappa, wearing ‘Panchayudhas’, took part in the mock hunt.

Some ‘Archakas’ threw weapons on wild animals and enacted the same thrice.

Devotees took part in large numbers in this fun-filled religious event and thoroughly enjoyed the Divine Mock Hunt.Temple Deputy Executive Officer Harindranath, Peishkar Ramesh, VGO Manohar, Parupattedar Sasidhar and others were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the festival began in a grand manner at Bachepalle village, near Ahobilam temple, on Wednesday evening. The officials of AhobilamMutt, led by its Endowment Officer G Kameswaramma and Mutt delegates S Sampath and Venugopal Achari performed special pujas before the start of the 45-day Utsavam.

“Lord Sri Narsimha Swamy will invite His devotees for Kalyanotsavam,” Kameswaramma said and added that it was the best time to head to Ahobilam, in Kurnool district, to witness people residing in the surrounding 33 villages in the Allagadda Assembly constituency being invited for the holy wedding of Lord Sri Narasimha Swamy, presiding deity of Ahobilam.