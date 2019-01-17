Kotappakonda fest to begin on January 19

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The State government will organise a hill festival at Kotappakonda, near Narasaraopet of Guntur, from January 19. Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the hill festival. Events such as puppet show, drama, Kolatam, dances and other traditional and cultural programmes will be held during the festival.

Officials are making efforts to complete the development works of the tourism complex, amphitheatre and the ropeway project by November 2019. The government has formed a committee comprising ministers Bhuma Akila Priya, P Pulla Rao and N Anand Babu, Guntur District Collector K Sasidhar and other officials to organise the State festival.

State Assembly Speaker K Siva Prasad Rao directed the officials concerned to make the festival a success. He said emphasis should be laid on improving greenery, ecotourism, and campaign for temples.