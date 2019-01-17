NIA serves notice to restaurant owner  

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The NIA probing the Jagan attack case has served a notice to Harshavardhan, owner of the restaurant at Visakhapatnam International Airport, and asked him to appear before it on Friday. Harshavardhan said he was yet to receive a copy of the order. He said he would cooperate with the NIA.

On Tuesday, the NIA served notices on former corporator and YSRC leader Sreedhar and YSRC public relations officer KK and interrogated them. Questioning of prime accused Janupalli Srinivasa Rao continued for the fourth day at NIA office in Hyderabad on Wednesday. He was questioned in the presence of his advocate Abdul Saleem.Srinivasa has repeatedly admitted before them that he had attacked Jagan to gain sympathy for him.