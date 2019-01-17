Home States Andhra Pradesh

Payback time? KCR sends son KTR to reach out to Jagan, to visit Andhra Pradesh 

The TRS-YSRC meeting has been waiting to happen.

Published: 17th January 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and TRS leader K T Rama Rao at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao called on YSR Congress president and Leader of the Opposition YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s residence here on Wednesday, in what could be termed as a possible realignment of political forces ahead of general elections. Both of them have decided to work together to form a national-level alternative to the Congress and BJP. 

TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will soon visit Andhra Pradesh to hold next round of talks with Jagan on the formation of Federal Front.“Today we had a preliminary meeting. KCR will soon meet me in Vijayawada. We will continue discussions,” Jagan told reporters after an hour-long meeting with KTR.

The TRS-YSRC meeting has been waiting to happen. The meeting has two objectives, one to rope in Jagan into the Federal Front, which KCR has been crafting for quite some time and to help the YSRC in the ensuing Assembly elections in AP.

It may be recalled that KCR had earlier said that he will give a “return gift” to Chandrababu Naidu, who joined hands with the Congress against the TRS in the Telangana Assembly polls. The political developments unfolded on Sankranti day, when KCR telephoned  Jagan and on Wednesday sent his son and TRS working president KTR to the YSRC chief’s residence.

“KCR has been trying for a qualitative change in the country’s politics. He has been meeting leaders of various regional parties, including Naveen Patnaik, Mamata Banerjee, Stalin and Ajit Jogi and others, to evolve a consensus on the issue.  Soon, he will also go to AP to have detailed discussion with Jagan and invite him into the proposed Federal Front. The TRS will work with all like-minded parties,” KTR said.

 “We have discussed the injustice done to the States, especially AP. There is a need among regional parties to unite and strengthen numerically,” Jagan said, adding that all the 25 MPs of AP could not bring pressure on the Centre over special category status (SCS) to the State.

“AP has 25 MPs and Telangana 17. Together, we form a stronger force of 42 MPs and can bring considerable pressure on the Centre for SCS,” Jagan opined. “KCR’s proposal to create a platform for regional parties is a good thing,” the YSRC chief said, adding that he would discuss the proposal with his party members and proceed further.

On his part, KTR promised to lend support towards SCS for AP and recalled that TRS MPs K Keshava Rao and K Kavitha have raised their voice in Parliament supporting SCS to AP.  Both TRS and YSRC have decided to work together to protect the interests of both Telugu speaking States. TRS leader B Vinod Kumar, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and J Santosh Kumar and YSRC leaders Vijaysai Reddy, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, YV Subbareddy and Parthasarathi were present. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KT Rama Rao YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp