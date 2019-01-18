Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three killed, six injured as two cars collide

Three persons were killed and six others suffered injuries when two cars collided on Nellore-Mumbai National Highway on Thursday night.

Published: 18th January 2019 07:26 AM

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Three persons were killed and six others suffered injuries when two cars collided on Nellore-Mumbai National Highway on Thursday night. The deceased were identified as Saja Parveen, Umeena Begum and Riyaz, all residents of Gandhi Nagar in Nellore.

According to sources, Fateh Ahmed, along with his family members  went to Kurnool to attend a marriage function on Wednesday. The accident took place when the car being driven by Riyaz collided with the car of Ahmed, while trying to avoid ramming into a tractor at Nandavaram.

