Chandrababu Naidu condoles Modali death

An author and a playwright, his books have even helped students of universities.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  Famous thespian  Modali Nagabhushana Sarma, who played a key role in the documentation of classical dance forms, passed away on Tuesday night at his residence in Tenali at the age of 84. He was a retired English professor of the Osmania University and  received a masters degree in Fine Arts (Theatre) from an university in the USA.

An author and a playwright, his books have even helped students of universities. For his contribution to theatre, he was awarded  ‘NTR Rangasthala Puraskar’ in 2013,  Kalaratna Puraskar in 2018 and Prathibha Vyjanthi Lifetime Achievement Award in January this year. CM Naidu has offered condolences to his family. 

Modali Nagabhushana Sarma Chandrababu Naidu

