Inter student ends life after fight with mother in Guntur
Following a verbal confrontation with her mother, an 18-year-old girl ended her life by jumping into a well near her house at Kesanupalli, Dachepalli mandal on Thursday.
Published: 18th January 2019 07:20 AM | Last Updated: 18th January 2019 07:20 AM | A+A A-
GUNTUR: Following a verbal confrontation with her mother, an 18-year-old girl ended her life by jumping into a well near her house at Kesanupalli, Dachepalli mandal on Thursday. The victim, Sankranti Pavani, was a second-year intermediate student of a local college.
Dachepalli Sub Inspector S Rajesh said, Pavani was upset for the last two days over a disagreement with her mother over a petty issue. Her mother, who was working at a farmland at the time, rushed to the spot after being informed about the incident by locals.
Suicide helplines
OneLife: 78930-78930
Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO:
040-66202000