Inter student ends life after fight with mother in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Following a verbal confrontation with her mother, an 18-year-old girl ended her life by jumping into a well near her house at Kesanupalli, Dachepalli mandal on Thursday. The victim, Sankranti Pavani, was a second-year intermediate student of a local college.

Dachepalli Sub Inspector S Rajesh said, Pavani was upset for the last two days over a disagreement with her mother over a petty issue. Her mother, who was working at a farmland at the time, rushed to the spot after being informed about the incident by locals.

Suicide helplines

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO:

040-66202000