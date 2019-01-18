Jagan attack accused may be produced before NIA court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Questioning of J Srinivas Rao, accused in Jagan attack case by the National Investigation Agency continued on the sixth consecutive day at the NIA office in Hyderabad on Thursday. Srinivas is likely to be produced before the NIA court on Friday, as the seven-day custody would be completed on Friday. All the six days, Srinivas was questioned in the presence of his advocate Saleem and was taken for medical check-up once every 48 hours to Gandhi hospital.

The NIA court at Vijayawada earlier granted NIA custody of Srinivas for seven days for further investigation into the case. From Vijayawada, Srinivas was taken to the Vizag International Airport, where the crime scene was reconstructed in the VIP lounge where Jagan was attacked. He was then shifted to Hyderabad office for further questioning.

During questioning, NIA officials inquired Srinivas about his background, what led him to the attack, if anybody had provoked him to attack and if he was affiliated to any political party. They also verified his call data records. Srinivas’ counsel Saleem also claimed that his client has a threat to his life and there were chances that he may be attacked if released on bail.