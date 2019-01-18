Home States Andhra Pradesh

KCR’s Andhra visit in a fortnight

KCR

Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will visit Andhra Pradesh in 15 days, according to TRS MLA and former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav. Speaking to reporters in the Assembly on Thursday, Yadav claimed that the Chief Minister received a good response when he recently visited the neighbouring State. 

Yadav indicated that the TRS would participate in AP. “The people of AP are unhappy with their Chief Minister (N Chandrababu Naidu),” he said. Reacting to Naidu’s recent statements, warning TDP leaders from joining hands with the TRS, Yadav said, “He has no right to say that.”

The TRS MLA claimed that AP ministers were making baseless allegations against KCR’s federal front. “In the coming days, they will soon know the power of KCR,” he said and predicted the rout of TDP in the next elections. TRS would extend its support to the people of AP in their fight to achieve bifurcation promises, including SCS. 

Talasani Srinivas Yadav K Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana Chief Minister

