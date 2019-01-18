NIA says SIT not cooperating in Jagan​ probe

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Investigation into the attack on YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Visakhapatnam Airport took a new turn on Thursday with National Investigation Agency (NIA) filing a petition in NIA Court in Vijayawada against alleged non-cooperation of Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the State police. The petition accused the State police of not sharing the documents related to the case. It sought a directive from the court to the police to share the case records.

Meanwhile, the State government decided to file a petition in the High Court on Friday urging it to quash the orders issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs handing over the Jagan attack case probe to NIA. The government feels the move is aimed at usurping the State powers.

It has also been decided not to share the case records with the NIA officials probing the case till the petition is disposed of in the High Court. NIA issued notices to 15 persons who were present when the Opposition Leader was attacked by J Srinivasa Rao at the airport. All of them, including YSRC leaders and airport restaurant owner, were given time till the weekend to give their statements to the NIA team.