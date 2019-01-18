Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rajnath Singh, Ram Madhav to address Kadapa meet

Published: 18th January 2019 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KADAPA: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has said Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and national general secretary Ram Madhav will address the party leaders and workers in Kadapa on Friday. BJP national president Amit Shah was supposed to address the meeting. However, the visit has been cancelled at the last minute.

Lakshminarayana claimed that the Narendra Modi-led Centre had fulfilled all the State Reorganisation Act assurances. The Prime Minister has asked Macon Agency to submit a report on the feasibility of establishing steel factory in Kadapa.  

The committee asked APMDC chairman Venkaiah Chowdary to furnish details of lands and availability of iron ore, but the details were not provided. In the meantime, Naidu laid the foundation stone for the steel factory on December 27, for gaining political mileage ahead of the elections, he alleged. 

