With polls approaching, parties in search of strong Lok Sabha candidates

Parties are slipping into election mode with elections to Assembly and Lok Sabha being just a few months away.

Published: 18th January 2019 07:22 AM

2019-Lok-Sabha-elections

2019 Lok Sabha polls (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Parties are slipping into election mode with elections to Assembly and Lok Sabha being just a few months away. They are now in search of strong candidates for the three Lok Sabha seats in the district. In the last elections, while K Hari Babu won the Visakhapatnam Parliamentary constituency on the BJP ticket, the other two seats were won by Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao of TDP (Anakapalle) and Kothapalli Geetha of YSRCP (Araku).

After TDP snapped its ties with the NDA government led by BJP at the Centre political equations in the district have undergone a sea change. TDP will most likely contest all the three seats, including Vizag LS seat. YSRCP and Jana Sena are also contemplating to contest all the seats, whereas the BJP may stick to the Visakhapatnam seat only. Geetha quit YSRCP and has floated a regional party.

In the changed scenario parties are in search of winning horses. There are many contenders for TDP tickets though the party high command has been buying time to finalise its nominees. It is learnt that M Sribharat, scion of senior party leader MVVS Murty  who died in a car crash in USA, is a strong contender for the party ticket for Vizag. However, the party is also toying with the  idea of fielding HRD minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao, though he is inclined to contest for Assembly.

Name of Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao is also doing the rounds. The YSRCP has already announced that its constituency coordinators will be the party candidates. MVV Satyanarayana is the party coordinator for Vizag constituency. Incumbent MP K. Hari Babu is yet to decide whether to contest again and if he opts out of the race Kasi Viswanatha Raju may get the chance to contest on the BJP ticket for the Vizag LS seat.

With Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao of TDP not willing to contest again from Anakapalle LS seat, the party is in search of nominee for the seat. With the indications that senior leaders Konathala Ramakrishna and Sabbam Hari are joining TDP, the party may field one of  the two from Anakapalle.Jana Sena leaders Gedela Srinu Babu, Bolisetty Satya and Dr Ashok Yadav are throwing their hats in the ring for contesting from the  Visakhapatnam LS seat. For Anakapalle and Araku seats the JSP has been searching for candidates. It wants former minister M Balaraju to contest from Araku.

However, JSP left the choice to Balaraju to decide whether he wants to contest from Araku LS seat or Paderu Assembly seat.GCC MD Babu Rao Naidu and Vizianagaram zilla parishad chairperson Swati Rani are aspiring for TDP ticket for Araku.  While Boddeti Madhavi has been seeking YSRCP ticket for Araku, Varudu Kalyani is aspiring for the party nomination from Anakapalle.Political pundits said that there might be, in all likelihood a spate of migration of leaders from major parties in a couple of weeks and the parties would then only come up with their final choice of candidates.

