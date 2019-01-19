Home States Andhra Pradesh

20 hot air balloons pep up skyline of Araku Valley

The second edition of the ‘Araku Balloon Festival’ was inaugurated on Friday in a grand manner, at Araku Valley.

Published: 19th January 2019 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:   The second edition of the ‘Araku Balloon Festival’ was inaugurated on Friday in a grand manner, at Araku Valley. Around 20 balloon operators from 15 countries are participating in this three-day carnival. Around 2,500 tourists have already registered their names, online for this festival. Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI) and AP Tourism department are jointly organising this festival. 

Ministers Bhuma Akhila Priya, Kidari Sravan Kumar among others attended the inaugural function here, at the NTR Stadium. The ministers also went for a joyride on the hot air balloon. Though the public participation on Friday had been low, majority of those, who took part in the festival expressed satisfaction. Organisers have taken all safety measures and tight security has been arranged on the occasion. 

“Almost all the hot air balloon operators, who came here to participate in this three-day event, expressed their immense satisfaction and happiness about the scenic beauties and the geographical conditions, which are very much suitable for this adventure sport. And they all expressed their willingness to participate in the next edition of the event too. In this context, we will continue with this hot air balloon carnival every year to make Araku Valley, an international adventure tourism destination,” said Akhila Priya. 

 The three-day carnival is hosting hot air balloon pilots from 15 countries including India, the USA, Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, Brazil, Netherlands, Slovakia, the UK, Thailand, Germany, Japan, Italy, Spain, and France.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Araku Balloon Festival Araku Valley Hot Air Balloon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp