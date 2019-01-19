Akula Satyanarayana to join Jana Sena

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: MLA Dr Akula Satyanarayana is all set to join Jana Sena party on January 21. Addressing a press conference at VV Gardens here on Friday, he said that he would strive for the success of the party. He said that he will join Jana Sena in the presence of party chief Pawan Kalyan in Vijayawada on Monday.

The legislator said that he did not demand party ticket to contest in the coming elections. Earlier, he conducted a meeting with former MP Girajala Venkata Swamy Naidu, JSP leaders Kandula Durgesh, Meda Gurudatta Prasad, Anusree Satyanarayana, Ganta Swaroopa Rani and others.