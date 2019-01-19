Centre yet to reimburse Rs 4,000 crore Andhra spent on Polavaram: Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Continuing his tirade against the central government, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that it is yet to reimburse Rs 4,000 crore the State had spent on Polavaram project. Naidu unveiled NTR’s 36-foot bronze statue and inaugurated two parks, developed at a cost of Rs 12 crore, on the banks of NTR Sagar in Sattenapalli of Guntur district on Friday on the TDP founder's death anniversary.







“Despite lack of support from the Centre, we haven’t compromised on development and welfare issues in the State,” he said, announcing an increase of NTR Vaidya Seva (treatment) limit from `2.5 lakh to `5 lakh from April 2019 onwards. He also promised to procure discoloured rice from farmers, so they will not suffer.

Reiterating that he won’t compromise on the interests of the State and safeguard its rights, Naidu said his struggle against the Modi government to achieve what is due to the State will continue till justice is done. He called upon the people to be wary of forces obstructing the progress of the State.