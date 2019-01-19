KCR’s federal front may be led by BJP, says Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has said that the proposed Federal Front, a brainchild of KCR, may be led by the BJP. He was addressing the media in Kakinada on Friday. If the YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted special category status (SCS) for the State, then why would he meet the BJP alliance? he questioned.

He further alleged that the BJP did not give the SCS to the State for the past four years, still the party has not given an assurance. The BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have only been cheating the State and the public observed the situation all along.

He attended an event on NTR death anniversary at the TDP district office in Kakinada. Speaking on the occasion, he said Modi was trying to take revenge on the Telugu people through the proposed Federal Front. Modi couldn’t digest the State’s development and he was trying to break the State, he added. The minister said Modi does not want to grant SCS to the State.