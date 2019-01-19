Home States Andhra Pradesh

ONGC radioactive material missing

A radioactive source material Cs-137  used by ONGC during oil exploration went missing on Thursday evening.

ONGC

Image used for representational purpose. (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A radioactive source material Cs-137  used by ONGC during oil exploration went missing on Thursday evening. ONGC Rajahmundry Asset lodged a complaint with Bommuru police on Friday. According to a complaint filed by E Paparao, Deputy Superintendent and Geophysicist of ONGC, Cs-137 was taken to Malleswaram in Krishna district for oil exploration on January 12 and brought back to the base on January 14. 

ONGC officials said the material was procured at a cost of `27 lakh in 2013. The material was transported back to Rajahmundry as per the standard operating procedure. An internal inquiry was ordered into the matter, besides lodging a complaint with the police, they said.  

