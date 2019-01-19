Rajnath Singh turns tables on CM Naidu, says AP government uncooperative 

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Turning the tables on the TDP government, which has been claiming that the Centre is not cooperating for the development of Andhra Pradesh, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said it is the Chandrababu Naidu government, which is not providing the information sought for implementation of various development projects in the State.

Addressing the BJP Shakti Kendra Pramukh Sammelan of Rayalaseema held in Kadapa on Friday, he said the Modi government was totally committed to the development of AP. “But unfortunately, we are not getting cooperation from the AP government. We are not receiving the vital inputs for execution of any major project,” he said.

“In the last four and a half years, AP has achieved rapid development, which was acknowledged by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu himself on several occasions. He even appreciated Prime Minister Modi in this regard,” Rajnath reminded.

Special treatment to Andhra Pradesh will continue in future, says Rajnath

“Today, the ruling TDP is harping only on Special Category Status to AP and nothing else. Leave alone SCS, our government is committed to the development of AP. The special treatment being given to AP will continue in future,” he reiterated.

Contradicting the claims of the TDP government, the Home Minister maintained that 80 per cent of the provisions of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act have been implemented in less than five years though the time frame for it is 10 years. “When we retain power at the Centre in the next elections, in a couple of years, 100 per cent of the provisions of the Act will be implemented ensuring the development of AP,” he said.

On setting up of an integrated steel plant in Kadapa, the Home Minister said the NDA government was committed to implementing the bifurcation promise and it constituted a special task force for the purpose. But the much needed information sought by the Centre from AP was not provided for setting up of the steel plant, he said.

Dismissing the criticism that the NDA government lacked the federal spirit, Rajnath said irrespective of the party that is in power in States, the Centre will strive for their development.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he advised the political parties in AP not to ally with the grand old party. “If we look back, one can realise that no party that formed an alliance with the Congress has fared well. The TDP allied with the Congress in the name of Prajakutami in Telangana Assembly elections. But the alliance was trounced.”

The Home Minister also explained how former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao was humiliated by the Congress leadership in spite of his rich contribution to the party and the country.Rajnath started his speech by paying rich tributes to TDP founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao on his death anniversary and described him as a national icon who strove not only for the pride of AP but also the entire nation. “The Modi government is committed to safeguarding interests of the States and their pride, by which national pride can be enhanced,” he said.

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav minced no words in criticising TDP chief Naidu and said his frequent visits to Delhi were always meant to protect his CM seat, rather than the development of AP. “Naidu has defeated the very objective of TDP founded by NTR by sailing with the Congress,” he said. Ridiculing the proposed Grand Alliance to ‘save’ the country, he said there is no need for it. He predicted that TDP will face defeat in AP in the forthcoming elections if it sails with the Congress like the rout it suffered in Telangana.