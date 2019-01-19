Reputed agencies to build R&R colony for Kovvada oustees

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Nuclear Power Corporation of India limited (NPCIL), has come forward to construct the rehabilitation colony for the evacuees, under Kovvada Atomic Power Project at a cost of Rs 10.5 lakh for each structure on an area of five cents at Dharmavaram village in Etcherla mandal.

Around Rs 470 crore has been granted for the construction of the rehabilitation colony, with state-of-the-art facilities, besides the basic amenities, such as hospitals, schools, cold storages for the fishermen, shopping complexes and even government institutions. Although the State government had taken up the construction works of the R&R colony, it was handed over to the corporation in a later stage due to some technical reasons.

Now, the corporation is mulling calling the tenders for the construction works by the end of this month. About 95 acres were acquired at Dharmavaram village in Etcherla mandal for construction of the R&R colony. Underground drainage, underground electricity cables, 60 feet main road and 40 feet internal roads would be constructed at the colony, it has been learnt.

Of the total 95 acres, while about 27 acres have been allocated for the construction of parks, 30 acres have been allocated for the construction of 30-bed hospital, kalayana mandapam, temples, community halls, primary and high schools, health centres, shopping complexes, cold storages for the fishermen and other government institutions, said an official.

A 650 sq ft double-bedroom house will be constructed on an area of 5 cents for each displaced family. A strong foundation will be laid to the structures so that the residents can construct two more floors on the building. About 2,000 structures will be constructed at the R&R colony at Dharmavaram.