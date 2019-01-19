Home States Andhra Pradesh

Reputed agencies to build R&R colony for Kovvada oustees

A 650 sq ft double-bedroom house will be constructed on an area of 5 cents for each displaced family.

Published: 19th January 2019 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM:  Nuclear Power Corporation of India limited (NPCIL), has come forward to construct the rehabilitation colony for the evacuees, under Kovvada Atomic Power Project at a cost of Rs 10.5 lakh for each structure on an area of five cents at Dharmavaram village in Etcherla mandal. 

Around Rs 470 crore has been granted for the construction of the rehabilitation colony, with state-of-the-art facilities, besides the basic amenities, such as hospitals, schools, cold storages for the fishermen, shopping complexes and even government institutions. Although the State government had taken up the construction works of the R&R colony, it was handed over to the corporation in a later stage due to some technical reasons. 

Now, the corporation is mulling calling the tenders for the construction works by the end of this month. About 95 acres were acquired at Dharmavaram village in Etcherla mandal for construction of the R&R colony. Underground drainage, underground electricity cables, 60 feet main road and 40 feet internal roads would be constructed at the colony, it has been learnt. 

Of the total 95 acres, while about 27 acres have been allocated for the construction of parks, 30 acres have been allocated for the construction of 30-bed hospital, kalayana mandapam, temples, community halls, primary and high schools, health centres, shopping complexes, cold storages for the fishermen and other government institutions, said an official. 

A 650 sq ft double-bedroom house will be constructed on an area of 5 cents for each displaced family. A strong foundation will be laid to the structures so that the residents can construct two more floors on the building. About 2,000 structures will be constructed at the R&R colony at Dharmavaram. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NPCIL Etcherla mandal Kovvada Atomic Power Project

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp