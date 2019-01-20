11 DSPs transferred in Andhra Pradesh
Director General of Police (DGP) RP Thakur transferred as many as 11 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank officers in the State and gave new postings to them on Saturday.
Published: 20th January 2019 08:31 AM | Last Updated: 20th January 2019 08:31 AM | A+A A-
The police department in its meeting discussed the transfers and finalised the postings. An order was issued directing the 11 DSPs to report in their new place of postings immediately.