Home States Andhra Pradesh

11 DSPs transferred in Andhra Pradesh

Director General of Police (DGP) RP Thakur transferred as many as 11 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank officers in the State and gave new postings to them on Saturday.

Published: 20th January 2019 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra DGP, RP Thakur

DGP RP Thakur . (File| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Director General of Police (DGP) RP Thakur transferred as many as 11 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank officers in the State and gave new postings to them on Saturday.
The police department in its meeting discussed the transfers and finalised the postings. An order was issued directing the 11 DSPs to report in their new place of postings immediately.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
 Director General of Police RP Thakur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp