Three Pune youths open emergency door lock, enter Tirumala temple

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: In a major security breach at the sacred hill shrine of Tirumala on Saturday morning, three youths from Pune entered the main temple complex by opening the emergency door lock using their keys. The officials at Tirumala were quick to spot them as as they were not following dress code prescribed for devotees. Speaking to Express, Tirumala JEO KS Srinivasa Raju said that the incident was being considered a security lapse.

According to official sources, 15 devotees from Pune had secured `300 tickets for 12 persons. Three others — Rishikesh, Samarath and Subham — could not get tickets. “The trio were waiting at the `300 ticket entrance. Later, they had darshan of Tirumala Namabi and found a locked emergency gate. They managed to open it with their keys and entered the temple. Two of the youths were dressed in ‘dhotis’ and shirts, while the other was clad in pants and a T-shirt,” the sources said.

They said that an officer found the trio at Padikalaval near Dwajasthambaham and stopped them.

He asked them how they were entering the temple in violation of dress code. Suspecting that the staff were not implementing the dress code strictly, the TTD officer called the vigilance wing. It was later found that the trio did not even have the `300 tickets.

Finally, the youths explained how they entered the temple. Gaining entry into the main temple without tickets and illegally opening the emergency gate lock is a major security breach.