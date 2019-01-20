Advanced parking facility soon in Rajamahendravaram

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Following what is commonly seen in developed countries such as Japan and China, the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation has decided to set up a multi-layered parking facility in the city.

According to sources, the authority will build the facility at the municipal area adjacent to the BSNL office in Kotagummam; it has also entrusted works for the development of the same to a private consultancy firm, which is likely to submit a proposal to the municipal authorities soon. Rajamahendravaram, the fifth most populous city in the State, is a commercial hub for both Godavari districts.