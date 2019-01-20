Election feasts send prices of country hen soaring

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: With the panchayat elections fast approaching, candidates are once again in a soup. Luring the voters is on their mind and what better way to do so than throwing toothsome feasts. Food—especially meat of the country hen—along with liquor has been a routine affair across the State for the last few weeks.

In what seems to be a direct result, rural markets have seen a hike in prices of country hens causing the candidates to buy broiler chicken off the urban markets. The country hen prices are touching as high as Rs 300 while the broiler chicken is available at Rs130 to Rs 150.

“Villagers prefer country hen and we have no option but to serve them,” said one of the sarpanch candidates. It is learnt that there is at least one ward member candidate who has already withdrawn his nomination after he was unable to bear the election expenses. Meanwhile, the police is on its toes to keep a check on candidates luring the voters ahead of the panchayat polls.