Fake posts: 15 websites under lens

 City police’s cyber crime division has identified 15 websites that were creating and disseminating fake posts about YSRCP leader YS Sharmila on the social media.

Published: 20th January 2019 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  City police’s cybercrime division has identified 15 websites that were creating and disseminating fake posts about YSRCP leader YS Sharmila on the social media. Investigators told Express that a team of experts formed earlier had identified 15 websites and their server locations. Officials have asked the owners of these websites to appear for questioning. 

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime, KCS Raghu Vir said, “We questioned the portals’ managements for posting the said content. We have recorded their statements.” He added that the servers were located at different locations, including other countries. 

“We will take suggestions from social networking sites such as Facebook, Twitter and others on how to block such content on the social media,” he said. On January 14, Sharmila and YSRCP leaders approached the Hyderabad police and lodged a complaint.  She had claimed that TDP leaders  had spread rumours linking her to Telugu actor Prabhas.

