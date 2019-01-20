Home States Andhra Pradesh

First in India, transgenders get driving licence in Kadapa district

On January 15, a group of transgenders met Kadapa district judge G Srinivas and sought his help in getting driving licence.

Kadapa district judge G Srinivas and collector C Harikiran handing over learner licenses to transgenders on Saturday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KADAPA:  For the first time in the country, transgenders were issued driving licences on Saturday in Kadapa district, and what is more, the transport department has created an additional column for the third sex in the online driving licence application form. This is definitely another victory for the transgender community who face discrimination in society though they were granted legal status by the Centre in 2014.  

As many as 32 transgenders were issued LLR (Learner Licence Registration) certificates at a Legal Services awareness programme organised at Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology at Pallavolu of Chapadu mandal in the district. District Judge G Srinivas, Collector C Harikiran and Superintendent of Police Abhishek Mohanty handed over LLR certificates to the 32 transgenders. 

On January 15, a group of transgenders met Kadapa district judge G Srinivas and sought his help in getting driving licence. They told the judge that when they wanted to apply online for driving licence, there was no specific column for their sex in the application.  This posed a big hindrance to them to drive vehicles, they said.

Reacting immediately to their plight, the judge spoke to deputy transport commissioner M Basi Reddy and directed him to arrange for issuance of driving licences to them at the legal service awareness meeting later in the month.  

All transgenders in State to get driving licence

Basi Reddy contacted transport commissioner N Balasubramanyam and explained to him the desire of transgenders to apply for  driving licence and the difficulty they were facing due to lack of a separate column for their gender in the online application. The transport commissioner promised to do the needful and said once the offices resume after holidays, he would ensure the software was modified and provision for transgenders to apply online for licence was included. Following this, Basireddy provided necessary training to the transgenders in road safety and related aspects.

The motor vehicle inspectors cleared their applications after finding them qualified for driving licence. Speaking to TNIE, Joint Transport Commissioner SAV Prasada Rao said minor changes were made to the official website for providing an option for transgenders. Henceforth, the department will treat transgenders on a par with men and women across the State while issuing driving licence. 

Expressing happiness over getting licence, Madhu Latha, a transgender, said they too were eager to have their own vehicles, but due to lack of a necessary column in the application they could not. “But now, thanks to district judge Srinivas, transport department officials solved our problem,” Madhu Latha beamed.

