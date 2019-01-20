Home States Andhra Pradesh

Governor heaps praise on Telangana welfare schemes

Gov ESL Narasimhan addresses the joint session of Telangana Assembly on the third day in Hyderabad on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “’Telangana Model’ has become a buzzword,” Governor ESL Narasimhan said, heaping praise on the TRS’s welfare schemes during his first joint address of the TS Legislature on Saturday.  
The speech focused on how projects including Kalyan Lakshmi, Rythu Bandhu and 2BHK Housing for Poor among others had set the tone for development activities in the country.

“Many agricultural experts and economists including Ashok Gulati have publicly stated that Rythu Bandhu alone can save distressed farmers. The scheme has spared ryots the pain of securing agricultural investment and become a part of the national agenda. We frequently hear the words ‘Telangana Model’, much to the delight of Telanganites,” the Governor said.

“The schemes introduced and implemented by the government for the welfare and development of people has brought about a better standard of living. The State has been progressing in every arena and positions itself as a leading State in the country. This reflected clearly in the elections, with the people reposing confidence overwhelmingly in the TRS and electing its leaders with emphatic majorities in the recently concluded Assembly polls. Accepting this landslide victory with humility and modesty, my government proposes to initiate steps to implement all its electoral promises,” the Governor said. 

TRS promises include the enhancement of Aasara Pensions from `1,000 to `2,016 (`1,500 to `3,016 for the disabled), reducing age of eligibility for old age pension to 57 years, dole of `3,016 to unemployed youth and financial assistance of `5 lakh to `6 L to eligible persons who want to construct house on their own plots, while continuing with the present system of building 2BHK for the poor.

The government plans to waive off agricultural loans to the tune of `1 lakh and enhance investment support under Rythu Bandhu from `8,000 to `10,000 per acre. An honorarium for members of Rythu Samanvaya Samithis is on the cards and schemes for the integrated development of SCs and STs will be implemented.

