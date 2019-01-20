Three months on, still no takers for Centre’s e-Marketplace in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Government of India project Government e-Marketplace (GeM), which was recently introduced in the State, is going through a bitter experience. The Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) started the online marketplace as a pilot project around three months ago with a few self-help groups (SHGs) in Chittoor district.

The aim was to enhance transparency, efficiency and speed in public procurement through the GeM. Officials listed 20 products in five different categories from city livelihood centre (CLC) in Chittoor district under the brand name, Naari. The products listed include jute bags, kalamkari, wood carvings among others. But not a single sale has been registered on the GeM platform in the last two months.

It may be noted that GeM facilitates online procurement of goods and services required by various government departments and organisations. Only government departments across the country can get registered and place orders with the sellers.

Speaking to TNIE, MEPMA State Mission manager Prabhavati said, “Earlier, we had some bad experiences with online sales and marketing. The Central team — we had approached it for help and guidance — advised us to increase awareness among people about the GeM’s product range in a bid to increase sales. We are focusing on increasing promotions and devising better marketing strategies at the State level. As the site is only a purchase platform for government departments and organisations, not many people are utilising it.”

In fact, the portal provides tools of e-bidding and reverse e-auction to facilitate government users get full value for their money. The platform can be accessed at

