Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three months on, still no takers for Centre’s e-Marketplace in Andhra Pradesh

Government of India project Government e-Marketplace (GeM), which was recently introduced in the State, is going through a bitter experience.

Published: 20th January 2019 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Officials at a meeting held to discuss the Government e-Marketplace initiative | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Government of India project Government e-Marketplace (GeM), which was recently introduced in the State, is going through a bitter experience. The Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) started the online marketplace as a pilot project around three months ago with a few self-help groups (SHGs) in Chittoor district.

The aim was to enhance transparency, efficiency and speed in public procurement through the GeM. Officials listed 20 products in five different categories from city livelihood centre (CLC) in Chittoor district under the brand name, Naari. The products listed include jute bags, kalamkari, wood carvings among others. But not a single sale has been registered on the GeM platform in the last two months.

It may be noted that GeM facilitates online procurement of goods and services required by various government departments and organisations. Only government departments across the country can get registered and place orders with the sellers.

Speaking to TNIE, MEPMA State Mission manager Prabhavati said, “Earlier, we had some bad experiences with online sales and marketing. The Central team — we had approached it for help and guidance — advised us to increase awareness among people about the GeM’s product range in a bid to increase sales. We are focusing on increasing promotions and devising better marketing strategies at the State level. As the site is only a purchase platform for government departments and organisations, not many people are utilising it.” 

In fact, the portal provides tools of e-bidding and reverse e-auction to facilitate government users get full value for their money.  The platform can be accessed at

Portal for government departments 
GeM facilitates online procurement of goods and services required by various government departments, who only can place orders with the sellers 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
E-Marketplace Chittoor district

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp