Vizianagaram police turn ‘Mitras’ of elderly

The brain behind the humanitarian gesture is Palaraju, who launched ‘Vruddamitra’ on November 7, 2017.

Published: 20th January 2019

By G Ramesh Babu
Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Going beyond their call of duty and opening their hearts and purse strings, traffic police in Vizianagaram district have taken upon themselves the responsibility of providing food to homeless elderly. Donning the role of ‘Vruddamitra’ volunteers, the traffic police officials, under the supervision of SP G Palaraju, have become saviours of the indigent. Whenever they find any hungry aged person on footpaths, they give them food and blankets to fend off cold.

The brain behind the humanitarian gesture is Palaraju, who launched ‘Vruddamitra’ on November 7, 2017. He formed teams of traffic constables as ‘Vruddamitra’ volunteers and each team is headed by a head constable.  Their slogan is: ‘Vruddulu Kaaru Meeru, Maa Vaarasatva Sampada’. Till date, 6,874 elderly were provided help in different ways by these ‘Vruddamitras’.

“I have been providing food, fruits, and clothes to the homeless elderly persons for the last one year and I have kept aside more than Rs 2,500 from my salary every month for the purpose. Helping the elderly fills me with immense happiness,” says SS Aditya, a traffic constable in Vizianagaram town and ‘Vruddamitra’ coordinator.  

There are 53 ‘Vruddamitra’ committees, which are headed by head constables with an officer of DSP rank monitoring the programme in the district. To ensure the continuity of the programme, Palaraju has made it mandatory for all police officials to participate in it. Forty-five police stations across the district have collect the details of the elderly to keep track of their problems. From time to time, meetings are organised for the elderly by ‘Vruddamitras’ to create awareness about the rights of senior citizens and also counsel the families who are found neglecting the elderly. 

“We have formed as many as 53 ‘Vruddamitra’ committees by involving about 390 elderly people in the district under the limits of various police stations. We have conducted about 28 medical camps and helped about 6,677 get medical treatment apart from arranging eye operations for 604 elderly persons. Similarly, 3,660 blankets, 570 umbrellas besides clothes were distributed to them. We have helped about 157 aged persons get their property back from their kin. As many as 235 have been saved from domestic harassment. We have also settled about 157 family disputes between elderly people and their children,” said district SP Palaraju. 

He explained that the main purpose of the programme is to lend a helping hand to the elderly, who cannot take care of themselves. “Police have a greater scope to serve people better in different ways than other public servants,” he added.Citing an example of the effectiveness of the programme, the SP said when a 60-year-old woman came to him complaining that her son, a police constable, was not taking care of her, he ordered his salary attachment. After this, the constable has been taking care of his mother. 

There are several instances of the Vizianagaram cops going out of their way to help the elderly. They help them to cross roads, resolve their family disputes if found injured on road, they shift them to hospitals and even organise medical camps from time to time.  A ‘Vruddhamitra’ park was constructed in Gajapathinagaram in the district and it has been named after G Palaraju.

