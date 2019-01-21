Home States Andhra Pradesh

104 contract employees to strike work from January 22

For the past nine months, the union had submitted several representations to the government and the PSMRI to fulfill their demands, but to no avail.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the State government showing no signs in addressing their demands, Chandranna Sanchara Chikitsa employees, Andhra Pradesh (104) Contract Employees’ Union, affiliated to Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), have decided to go on an indefinite strike from January 22. 

A decision in this regard was taken by the union during an emergency meeting held in the city on Sunday. 
In a press release issued here on Monday, honorary president AV Nageswara Rao said Piramal Swasthya Management and Research Institute (PSMRI), a service provider, was directed to implement GO 151 (minimum wages). Principal secretary (health) Poonam Malakondaiah had issued the orders in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on May 1, he said.

Rao alleged the PSMRI ignored the GO 151 and paid wages to the employees in violation of rules. Instead of paying its share, he said the PSMRI deducted a lump sum PF amount (between `2,000 and `4,000) from 1,642 104 contract employees operating 292 vehicles, adding that as per the law, criminal cases can be filed against the PSMRI for violating the rules.

“For the past nine months, the union had submitted several representations to the government and the PSMRI to fulfill their demands, but to no avail. To avoid inconvenience to public in rural areas, our grievances should be heard if not PSMRI and the government should take the responsibility for any untoward incident if employees go on an indefinite strike,” Rao threatened.

