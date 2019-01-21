Home States Andhra Pradesh

Big cats migrating to East Godavari from Odisha

Not much of leopard movement is noted in the district, Dr Salari added.She said that there were 275 saw mills in East Godavari, of them 30 mill owners sought permission to upgrade their saw mills. 

Published: 21st January 2019 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

leopard

Image of leopard used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: District Forest Officer (DFO) Nandan Salari said officials are taking measures to protect and develop Mada forest area following reports that cheetahs were migrating from Odisha to East Godavari district.  

The DFO was here to insect sawmills in Rayavaram. “We are constantly monitoring the movement of leopards and tigers through CCTV cameras across the forest area,” Dr Salari said, while addressing mediapersons on Sunday.  She said the district has 3.33 lakh hectare of forest land and “we must protect it and develop it further”.  A leopard’s territory is limited to 200 square metre.

Not much of leopard movement is noted in the district, Dr Salari added. She said that there were 275 saw mills in East Godavari, of them 30 mill owners sought permission to upgrade their saw mills. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nandan Salari sawmills District Forest Officer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp