Big cats migrating to East Godavari from Odisha

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: District Forest Officer (DFO) Nandan Salari said officials are taking measures to protect and develop Mada forest area following reports that cheetahs were migrating from Odisha to East Godavari district.

The DFO was here to insect sawmills in Rayavaram. “We are constantly monitoring the movement of leopards and tigers through CCTV cameras across the forest area,” Dr Salari said, while addressing mediapersons on Sunday. She said the district has 3.33 lakh hectare of forest land and “we must protect it and develop it further”. A leopard’s territory is limited to 200 square metre.

Not much of leopard movement is noted in the district, Dr Salari added. She said that there were 275 saw mills in East Godavari, of them 30 mill owners sought permission to upgrade their saw mills.