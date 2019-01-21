Devineni slams Jagan for ‘colluding’ with KCR, BJP against state interest

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao has accused YSRC supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of working against the interests of Andhra Pradesh by ‘partnering’ with Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). He also took a dig at the Leader of Opposition for not getting an invitation for the anti-BJP meeting held in Kolkata on Saturday.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, the minister demanded to know as to how the YSRC extended support to the proposed Federal Front of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Reddy, who is working against the State’s interests.

“Why isn’t Jagan questioning KCR on the Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme and other irrigation projects, which will hurt the AP farmers? About 36 lakh acres of land are at stake due to the projects being built in Godavari and Krishna basins in Telangana. The YSRC chief should answer the people,” Uma demanded.

He flayed Jagan for colluding with the BJP. “Isn’t it shameful to send your party leaders to the meeting held by BJP and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Kadapa? Also, why weren’t you invited to be a part of the union of 22 regional and national parties working to save Indian democracy? Is it because of the serious corruption allegations you are facing?” Devineni demanded to know.

Talking about various projects in the State, he said more than 64 per cent of total works of the Polavaram project were ready. “The BJP is claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the reason for the rapid execution of the project. Can there be anything far from the truth than this?” he sought to know.

The Water Resources Minister also said the tenders for Vykuntapuram Barrage, Chodavaram check-dam, Vamsadhara-Bahuda rivers interlinking and others would be invited in the coming weeks.