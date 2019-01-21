Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Exercise Sea Vigil’ at Visakhapatnam

It has been 10 years since the 26/11 incident and Indian Navy has left no stone unturned to be prepared to counter any such attack in future.

Published: 21st January 2019 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Navy

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: It has been 10 years since the 26/11 incident and Indian Navy has left no stone unturned to be prepared to counter any such attack in future. Navy will coordinate the largest coastal defence exercise off the coast on January 22 and 23. 

‘Exercise Sea Vigil’ will be undertaken along the 7,516.6-km coastline and EEZ and will involve all 13 coastal states and UTs along with maritime stakeholders.

Sea Vigil and Tropex together will cover the entire spectrum of maritime security including transition from peace to conflict. Sea Vigil aims to comprehensively and holistically validate the efficacy of measures taken since 26/11.  
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
26/11 incident Indian Navy Exercise Sea Vigil

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp