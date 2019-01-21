‘Exercise Sea Vigil’ at Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: It has been 10 years since the 26/11 incident and Indian Navy has left no stone unturned to be prepared to counter any such attack in future. Navy will coordinate the largest coastal defence exercise off the coast on January 22 and 23.

‘Exercise Sea Vigil’ will be undertaken along the 7,516.6-km coastline and EEZ and will involve all 13 coastal states and UTs along with maritime stakeholders.

Sea Vigil and Tropex together will cover the entire spectrum of maritime security including transition from peace to conflict. Sea Vigil aims to comprehensively and holistically validate the efficacy of measures taken since 26/11.

