Nitin Gadkari to lay stone for NH projects in West Godavari district

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will visit Andhra Pradesh on Monday. Gadkari will lay the foundation stone for various national highway (NH) projects in Akividu of West Godavari district, besides participating in many party activities.

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana in a press meet here on Sunday said the Union minister will interact with the party workers in the morning. “He will visit Vijayawada at 8 am and interact with the party members for an hour from 9.30 am. Then he will visit Akuvidu to launch the NH projects sanctioned to the State by the Centre,” he said.

Kanna explained that projects worth `3 lakh crore were sanctioned to Andhra Pradesh in the past four years by the departments headed by Gadkari. “The other ministries too have sanctioned several other projects,” he said.

BJP MP and national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao, who also participated in the press conference, said more Union ministers would visit the State in the coming months to counter the “lies” being spread by the TDP government.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many other Union Ministers will visit the State to tell the ‘truth’ on the development done by the Centre. All the welfare and development projects, for which Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu claims credit, were rolled out with the Centre’s support and assistance. The TDP is masking the Centre’s help for political gains,” GVL said, lashing out at the Chief Minister.

The BJP leaders also slammed Naidu for misleading the people. “In the rally held by the political parties in Kolkata, the Chief Minister targeted Centre over demonetisation. He must have forgotten he claimed credit for the note ban when Modi announced it. Now, for purely political reasons, he is blaming the Centre,” the State BJP chief added.