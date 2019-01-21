High-level canal for interlinking Vamsadhara and Bahuda rivers

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: After Vamsadhara reservoir, another major irrigation project will be constructed with an investment of about Rs 6,342.5 crore. A high-level canal (HLC) that interlinks the Vamsadhara and the Bahuda rivers would be constructed, covering a distance of 115.775 km. Irrigation officials, by hiring technical experts, prepared the DPR at a cost of Rs 280.5 lakh for a high-level canal to cover an additional ayacut of 90,000 acres besides stabilisation of 1.1 lakh acres in the district.

The HLC will cater to irrigation and drinking water needs in several areas of the district.

It has been proposed to take off from Hiramandalam reservoir on the north side of the foreshore, interlinking the Vamsadhara flood flow canal with the Hiramandalam reservoir, said M Surendra Reddy, Vamsadhara project SE.

The HLC will extend over a distance of 115.775 km before joining the Bahuda river at Ichchapuram. It will serve the upland area between Andhra Pradesh border and north side of the Gotta barrage left main canal in Patapatnam, Mandasa, Meliaputti, Tekkali, Palasa, Nandigam, Jalumuru, Kotabommali, Hiramandalam, Saruvakota, Kanchili, Ichchapuram, Sompeta and Kaviti mandals in the district.

The HLC would also provide drinking water to the villages en route. An additional storage of 8.7555 tmcft water will be provided by creating about six offline reservoirs at various places in the district. The offline reservoirs are proposed at Peddalogidi, Rangasagaram, Malliveedu, Allukolu, Hamsarali and Kanchili.

About 12,358 acres have to be acquired for construction of the HCL. The government has to approve it.