Jostling for tickets begins in political parties, miffed Vangaveeti Radhakrishna quits YSRC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With elections round the corner, jostling for party tickets has begun in almost all the political parties. Aspirants whose chances of getting tickets are bleak, have also started defecting to other parties for better political prospects.

Prominent among them who left their parties, include Vangaveeti Radhakrishna of YSR Congress and Akula Satyanarayana of BJP. Rajampet MLA and Government Whip Meda Mallikarjuna Reddy of TDP seems to be in two minds, whether to continue in the party or switch loyalty.

On Sunday, Radha tendered his resignation to his party primary membership and sent the letter to YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. In the brief letter, he accused the party chief of putting all his focus on Chief Minister’s post and imposing restrictions on others in the party to achieve his goal. Radha said he was resigning from the YSRC as he did not like to work under any kind of restriction. Radha was aspiring for the YSRC ticket to contest from Vijayawada Central Assembly constituency. But, the YSRC leadership has asked him to choose either Vijayawada East or some other constituency.

Radha, son of slain Congress MLA Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga Rao, who has a large support base in the Central constituency, was miffed over rejection of his request and had been maintaining distance from the party activities for the past several months.

Senior YSRC leader Botsa Satyanarayana held one-to-one meeting with Radha for nearly half an hour on Sunday to convince him not to leave the party. However, within half an hour after the meeting, Radha resigned from the YSR Congress. However, he is likely to join Jana Sena to contest from Vijayawada Central constituency as he sees slim chances of getting a TDP ticket.

Dissent is also brewing in the ruling TDP with Rajampet MLA Mallikarjuna Reddy closeting with his followers on whether to continue in the party or not.

However, rumours are rife that he may join YSRC. Denying the reports on Saturday, Mallikarjuna Reddy said he never thought of leaving TDP and blamed Marketing Minister C Adinarayana Reddy for the rumours.

The differences between the two leaders came to the fore when he was not invited to the party meeting organised by Adinarayana Reddy. He said he would meet Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on January 22 to explain everything that is happening in Kadapa district.

Akula to join

Jana Sena today

BJP legislator Akula Satyanarayana resigned from Assembly as well as from the party on Sunday. He will join Jana Sena on Monday in the presence of party chief Pawan Kalyan