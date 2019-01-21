Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kollu Ravindra questions Jagan Mohan Reddy’s silence on split woes

The minister asked Jagan where he was when the Telangana government created hurdles for Andhra students by refusing to cooperate in the bifurcation of the State and Central educational institutions. 

Published: 21st January 2019 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Jagan

YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In an open letter to YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Minister for Youth Affairs Kollu Ravindra has questioned the silence of the Leader of the Opposition on the ruling party in Telangana “obstructing” the division of assets of undivided AP.

 

Ravindra also found fault with Jagan for his continuing friendship with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for selfish agenda, even when the latter, with his actions and speech, is degrading people of AP and acting against the interests of the State. He accused Jagan of creating confusion in the minds of people and said the only intention behind YSRC joining the proposed Federal Front is to safeguard his own interests. 

