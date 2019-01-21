Pydikondala Manikyala Rao to go on indefinite hunger strike

By Express News Service

ELURU: Tadepalligudem MLA and former minister Pydikondala Manikyala Rao has decided to launch an indefinite hunger strike from Monday in protest against the State government’s alleged neglect of the Tadepalligudem constituency.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Sunday, Manikyala Rao said the TDP had failed to extend a helping hand for the development of the district, which has given a majority of MLAs and MPs to the ruling party in the 2014 elections.

Not a single institute or project or even an industrial park was sanctioned to the district so far, which shows the negligence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu towards the East Godavari district in general and Tadepalligudem Assembly segment in particular, he alleged.

The BJP MLA said even the development works sanctioned by the Chief Minister himself were stopped even before they got grounded. “Land acquisition for the proposed Autonagar in Tadepalligudem was completed and funds for a polytechnic college building were sanctioned. However, at the eleventh hour, those two projects were pushed on the back burner,” he complained.

Manikyala Rao said though delta modernisation works were started, there has been no progress so far. Today, the roads leading to Bhimavaram are in a poor condition, he pointed out.

“Though all those issues were brought to the notice of Naidu and request was made to fulfil the assurances, there is no response. Even the resignation letter has evoked no response,” the former minister explained. As a last resort to do justice to Tadepalligudem constituency, the indefinite fast is being taken up, he added.

In December, he had shot off a letter to Naidu stating he will resign as legislator if the State government failed to fulfil the promises made to West Godavari district during the 2014 elections. The MLA had also threatened to launch an indefinite huger strike.