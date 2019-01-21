Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pydikondala Manikyala Rao to go on indefinite hunger strike

Manikyala Rao said though delta modernisation works were started, there has been no progress so far. Today, the roads leading to Bhimavaram are in a poor condition, he pointed out. 

Published: 21st January 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Pydikondala Manikyala Rao

Pydikondala Manikyala Rao (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ELURU: Tadepalligudem MLA and former minister Pydikondala Manikyala Rao has decided to launch an indefinite hunger strike from Monday in protest against the State government’s alleged neglect of the Tadepalligudem constituency.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Sunday, Manikyala Rao said the TDP had failed to extend a helping hand for the development of the district, which has given a majority of MLAs and MPs to the ruling party in the 2014 elections.

Not a single institute or project or even an industrial park was sanctioned to the district so far, which shows the negligence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu towards the East Godavari district in general and Tadepalligudem Assembly segment in particular, he alleged. 

The BJP MLA said even the development works sanctioned by the Chief Minister himself were stopped even before they got grounded. “Land acquisition for the proposed Autonagar in Tadepalligudem was completed and funds for a polytechnic college building were sanctioned. However, at the eleventh hour, those two projects were pushed on the back burner,” he complained. 

Manikyala Rao said though delta modernisation works were started, there has been no progress so far. Today, the roads leading to Bhimavaram are in a poor condition, he pointed out. 

“Though all those issues were brought to the notice of Naidu and request was made to fulfil the assurances, there is no response. Even the resignation letter has evoked no response,” the former minister explained. As a last resort to do justice to Tadepalligudem constituency, the indefinite fast is being taken up, he added. 

In December, he had shot off a letter to Naidu stating he will resign as legislator if the State government failed to fulfil the promises made to West Godavari district during the 2014 elections. The MLA had also threatened to launch an indefinite huger strike. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu East Godavari Pydikondala Manikyala Rao Hunger strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp